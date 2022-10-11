Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs Viktoria Plzen (UCL)

Bayern Munich travels to the Czech Republic to face Czech First League leader Viktoria Plzen; who are undefeated domestically. They haven’t had the same fortune in the Champions League. In fact, it has been quite the opposite, with Viktoriáni without a win since the group stage of the Champions League began.

They also have a terrible record against Bayern Munich specifically. Plzen has lost all five of their matches against FC Hollywood in European competition. They lost twice in the old Cup Winners Cup in the 70s to Munich. They have also lost all three of the matches between the two sides in the Champions League.

Those defeats make up 17% of their entire loss tally in Europe.

Bayern has remained undefeated in their last 31 group stage matches in the ChampionsLeague. The longest undefeated streak in the group stages of the competition. They have also won their last ten on the bounce in the group stage, another win here would set the record for consecutive group stage wins.

Bayern Munich at Viktoria Plzen FYIs

Kick Off: Weds, Oct 12, 2022 at 8pm UK at Doosan Aréna

Competition: UCL Group C, Matchday 4 of 6

Google Result Probability: Viktoria Plzen 5% Bayern Munich 85% Draw 10%

UCL Group Standings: Viktoria Plzen: 4th, 0pts Bayern Munich 1st, 9pts

Starting XI Prediction

Julian Nagelsman is suffering somewhat of a defensive crisis at the moment. Injuries to Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies and Bouna Sarr has left Bayern short of options in their back line. They will cause somewhat of a reshuffle with Joshua Kimmich reliving his days as a right back in this one.

Here is how we think Bayern will line up on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League.

GK- Neuer

DEF- Kimmich, Pavard, Upamecano, Mazraoui

MID- Goretzka, Sabitzer, Muller

ATT- Sane, Choupo-Moting, Mane

Match Prediction

Bayern’s defensive crisis should have little to no bearing on the result of this match. Plzen proved last week they simply can’t hang with the incredible firepower in the Munich attack.

They have a minuscule chance of recording an upset, but even the five per cent chance Google gives the Czechs is generous. This one might well be finished by halftime. Bayern 5-0.

