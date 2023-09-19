Bayern Munich say “O’zapft is” on their European campaign with a visit from Manchester United on Wednesday night. While manager Thomas Tuchel won’t be there, due to a suspension, the prognostications seem to indicate a result that would fit right in with the festive vibes of Oktoberfest.

So raise your marzen, have a bratwurst and nibble on some roasted almonds as we preview this one.





Manchester United at Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 8 pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B

Team News: Bayern Munich Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Bayern Munich Manchester United

Fun Fact: none, not right now, if you’re a Manchester United fan.

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Bayern Munich 62% Draw 20% Manchester United 18%

Bayern Munich Team News

With Tuchel suspended, asst. coaches Zsolt Low and Anthony Barry will lead the way for FC Bayern in midweek. Manuel Neuer remains out with a broken leg, but there is good news though. In regards to Joshua Kimmich, as his getting subbed off in Friday night’s draw against Bayer Leverkusen was only as a precaution.

Tuchel said:

“Joshua had an inflamed tendon and we didn’t want to take any risk with him. The medical team clearly said he could only play 60 minutes and that’s why we brought him off in the 60th minute.”

So he should be available here.

Meanwhile Raphael Guerreiro has been documented as having returned to training, after being out since July, but this match will likely come too soon for him to feature.

Kingsley Coman back into the fold after the France international was ruled out of Friday’s Bundesliga draw with Bayer Leverkusen, due to a muscular issue.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories