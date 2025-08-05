For Bayern Munich, Thursday’s visit from Tottenham Hotspur marks the second of the three club friendlies that they’ll participate in before the preseason concludes. The Bavarian giants don’t really need much more than that, given how they participated in the Club World Cup this summer already.

And FC Bayern went on a deep run in that competition too- eventually falling to eventual runner-up Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals.

Telekom Cup FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Bayern Munich

Kickoff: Aug 7, 5:30 GMT, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Head to Head Series: Bayern wins 6, Tottenham wins 1, Draws 1

As is always the case when these two sides get together, Harry Kane will be a leading storyline in this one.

And with Luis Diaz having just moved over from Liverpool FC, now you have three forwards, in the four person attacking position group (at least in theory, according to our projection) with extensive past Premier League experience.

FC Bayern Starting Lineup Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Guerreiro; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane

