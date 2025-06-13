Fresh off a Bundesliga title, and one that was accomplished with authority (a 13 point disparity in the final standings) Bayern Munich are looking to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet. The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is now here, and it will see Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala both return to action.

If they do feature against Auckland City here, it will only be in a limited role off the bench.

FC Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun June 15, 12pm EST, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping C Group Stage Game

FC Bayern Preview Material: Overall Tournament Preview Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

How They Qualified: Best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

Watch: stream for free on DAZN. Seriously, a sporting event that can be streamed online FOR FREE.

Bayern Munich Team News

The duo will be on a “pitch count” so to speak. Elsewhere Vincent Kompany and his boardroom have been plenty busy this summer transfer window.

In Tom Bischof and Jonathan Tah, they already have two signings over the line, and the pair were both registered in time to make the Bavarians’ official Club World Cup squad.

Elsewhere Leroy Sané has joined Galatasaray as a free agent. Eric Dier has a new team as well, in AS Monaco.

Finally, the following three players will miss out due to injury: Tarek Buchmann (shoulder), Alphonso Davies (knee) and Hiroki Ito (metatarsal).

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

