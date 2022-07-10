Sadio Mane, Bayern Munich Begin Pre-Season Training

The transfer machine has now hit top gear. Deals are being completed with far more frequency than earlier in the window. And it seems there are no signs of it slowing down. There is a litany of moves mooted to be completed over the next week as clubs look to complete their transfer business.
The reason clubs are seemingly so keen to get deals over the line is the start of pre-season is approaching. Yep, you read that sentence right. Stars from the big clubs across Europe are returning to training as they cast their eyes toward the 2022/23 season.
Arsenal has already played their first friendly and Liverpool plays Manchester United in Thailand in just two days’ time.
SADIO MANE GETS TO WORK IN GERMANY
Sadio Mane didn’t waste any time during his brief time off.
It was mere hours after his former side had lost the Champions League final that the rumors swirled regarding the Senegalese superstar and Bayern. Mere weeks later, he was signing a deal with the German powerhouse. It marked the end of an eight-year stay in England where he won every trophy available to him.
The smiling Senegalese reported for pre-season training with the German champions for the first time overnight. Many have speculated that he has his eye on becoming the key man at Die Roten. Media often portrayed him as playing second fiddle to Mohamed Salah during his time at Liverpool. If being the chief man was motivation for the movie, it started well.
Mane was definitely getting the superstar treatment.
Sadio spent the first part of his day posing for pictures and giving interviews to the official Bayern Munich website. Munich fans are excited about their club securing one of the best players in the world, currently. There is hope he can be as impactful for them as he was during his stay on Merseyside, where he had 168 goal involvements in 269 appearances.
Mane wasn’t the only fresh face to show up for pre-season training. Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui both switched to Bayern from Ajax during the off-season. The duo were spotted being put through their paces during their first day as part of Bayern Munich’s first team.
With all the new faces integrated, it was down to business. Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann put the players through their paces on the first day of what will be a grueling pre-season.
The first team players huddled around the coach at the end of the session as Nagelsmann laid out his expectations for the season ahead.
STUEYS TWO CENTS
The expectations for Munich this coming season are clear to anyone with even a passing interest in German football. Fans and club officials will expect Bayern to win the Bundesliga title for the 11th time in a row. They will deem anything less a failure. The genuine point of interest for the Bayern faithful will be how the side performs in the Champions League.
One player who is unlikely to be a part of the 2022/23 campaign at Stern des Südens is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish goal machine is amid an acrimonious split with the club as he tries to force through a move to Barcelona. However, I don’t think they will miss the aging striker this season with the business they have completed already.
It will undoubtedly be an interesting campaign for Bayern Munich. Be sure to keep up to date with how their season pans out right here at thesportsbank.net.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
