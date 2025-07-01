Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup Predictions

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich is certainly a quarterfinal that sounds/feels like a final. After all, these two sides squared off in the 2020 UEFA Champions League, with the Bavarians taking the prize that August night. Will PSG get revenge here? Obviously, winning the Club World Cup is nowhere near on a level with the UEFA Champions League, but hey, there is still a boatload of prize money at stake, when we get to the end of this thing.

And PSG have already made it clear that they would like to add this trophy to their case, and put it next to the UCL silverware they claimed on May 31.

FC Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain FYIs

Kickoff: Sat July 5, 12pm EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA, USA

Format: Club World Cup Quarterfinal

Preview Material for both sides: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming all of the matches for free

In terms of projecting the first teams, well, Paris Saint-Germain is quite predictable, and with FC Bayern, we’re hoping this best guess of ours might end up being accurate.

Predicted Starting XIs

Paris Saint-Germain

Gigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer; Thomas Muller, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Guerreiro; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala; Harry Kane

