Once again, the return of a fit Manuel Neuer to the Bayern Munich squad has been delayed. It was previously thought that his calf muscle issue would have been healed up by now, for the second leg of the UCL Quarterfinal tie with Inter Milan. Down a goal and headed to the San Siro, the Bavarian powerhouse could really use Neuer right now.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich

Aggregate: Inter leads 2-1

Kickoff: Wed. April 16, 8pm, San Siro, Milan, Italy

Google’s 90 Min Result Probability: Inter Milan 36% Extra Time 26% Bayern Munich 38%

Team News for Both Sides

That is the only really new development for Bayern, injury wise, but their standing injury list is plenty long enough.

Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito all remain sidelined.

Shifting gears to Inter, there isn’t much new with their fitness situation either.

Mehdi Taremi is now back to full fitness and back in the squad. Federico Dimarco is getting there as well, meaning he could be available here.

Manager Simone Inzaghi will have no shortage of options, up and down the pitch, when it comes to his matchday selection on Wednesday night.

