Jamal Musiala scored the equalizer for Bayern Munich, in their 3-1 win over Augsburg on Friday night, but later left the match with a pulled hamstring.

It turns out that hammy is badly damaged, and he’s now sidelined for eight weeks.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Inter Milan at Bayern Munich

Kickoff: Tue. April 8, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Preview Material for Both Teams: Starting Lineup Predictions Team News

Google’s Result Probability: Inter Milan 25% Draw 27% Bayern Munich 48%

Team News for Both Sides

In other words, Musiala is probably done for the remainder of the season, or very close to it. This is a big blow, with Musiala joining a fairly long list of Munich injury absentees.

In the back, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano are both out indefinitely with very severe knee injuries.

Aleksandar Pavlovic (undisclosed) and Hiroki Ito (metatarsal) remain sidelined, but the news is much better for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (calf and muscle problem) and Kingsley Coman (building up match fitness).

Both are expected to be passed fit to feature here.

Shifting gears to Inter Milan, Alessandro Bastoni (knee) is the only one who is really touch-and-go here.

Mehdi Taremi (adductor), Denzel Dumfries (thigh/hamstring area) and Piotr Zielinski (calf muscle) all remain out.

