Bayern Munich Team News vs Benfica: Jamal Musiala, Kim Min-jae

Bayern Munich have resumed training ahead of Tuesday’s Club World Cup group stage finale versus Benfica, and a couple names on the list are noteworthy: Jamal Musiala and Kim Min-jae.

In Friday’s win over Boca Juniors, Musiala had to be subbed off in the 82′, which was only 25 minutes after he had entered the pitch, in the 57′.

FC Bayern Munich vs Benfica

Format: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group C Matchday 3 of 3

FC Bayern Preview Material: Tournament in General Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Kickoff: Tue June 24, 3pm EST, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC, USA

CWC Group Standings, Form: Bayern Munich 1st, 6 pts, WW Benfica 2nd, 4 pts, DW

Bayern Munich Team News

Given that the 22-year-old winger had returned to action within the past few weeks, from a torn hamstring, injury fears naturally arose.

He’s fine though, and will be available for selection. Manager Vincent Kompany sold the media on Friday that Musiala “wanted to talk to the doctors first.”

The other notable name here is Kim Min-jae, who missed a whole lot of time this past season with Achilles tendon injuries. For the first time in months, the South Korean central defender has returned to training and thus, his full comeback is now drawing near.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories