Bayern Munich supporters, breath a sigh of relief, there is nothing to worry about with Kingsley Coman. When he hobbled off against Flamengo in the Club World Cup round of 1, injury fears arose. He was replaced by Leroy Sane, who we’ll cover in the other team news item, shortly. According to a report in Sky Sports, Kingsley Coman is completely expected to resume full team training this week as Bayern prepare to take on Paris Saint-Germain in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

So he’s all good, but the aforementioned Sane is now no longer with the team.

FC Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain FYIs

Kickoff: Sat July 5, 12pm EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA, USA

Format: Club World Cup Quarterfinal

Preview Material for both sides: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming all of the matches for free

Bayern Munich vs PSG Team News

With the calendar flipping from June to July, the German international has seen his Bayern Munich contract expire, and thus he’s moving on to the Turkish Super Lig, where he signed with Galatasaray on a free agent deal. Otherwise there are no new injury/unavailability concerns to report at this time.

Alphonso Davies remains out as a long-term injury absentee, as the Canadian continues rehabilitation of his cruciate ligament injury. Shifting gears to PSG, there is nothing to report at all, as now they have Ousmane Dembele back in the mix.

Just like during this past season, Les Parisiens have had very few injury issues during their Club World Cup campaign.

