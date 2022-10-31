Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs Inter Milan (UCL)

This week, Inter travel to Germany to face undefeated Bayern Munich in the final round of the Champions League group stage. Both sides have been excellent in this group. That was underlined when they qualified with a matchday to spare, despite their group containing Barcelona.

Bayern and Inter have met eight times in UEFA competitions. Bayern holds the upper hand, having won half of these clashes. In fact, the German side is undefeated in their group-stage clashes in Europe’s top-tier competition.

The German side has, incredibly, won their last twelve group-stage fixtures. A victory in this match will see them become the first side to go through back-to-back group-stage campaigns with a perfect record. They would simultaneously become the first side to do it in three separate editions of the UCL, having done so in the 2019/20 season as well.

Inter brings an impressive record into this match as well. The Italian side holds the record for the most visits to the Allianz Arena without losing. They have visited the German side’s home ground three times and have not suffered defeat.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 1, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Allianz Arena

Competition: UCL Group C, Matchday 6 of 6

UCL Group Standings: Bayern: 1st, 15pts Inter 2nd, 10pts

Starting XI Prediction

Despite the array of talent they will miss, Munich will still have a starting XI most clubs would be jealous of. The only position you could question their quality in is in goals. Otherwise expect an XI glittering with stars.

Here is how we predict Die Roten lining up in the Champions League.

GK- Ulreich

DEF- Mazraoui, Upamecano, Pavard, Davies

MID- Sabitzer, Goretzka,Musiala

ATT- Coman, Mane, Choupo-Moting

Match Prediction

Inter Milan has been impressive over the last four weeks. They deserve a lot of plaudits for the way they have played, both domestically and on the continent. This is Bayern Munich they are facing, though. When The Bavarians are in form – which they are – they are impossible to pick against. Bayern 3-1.

