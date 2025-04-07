Inter Milan at Bayern Munich Starting Lineup Predictions

Inter Milan visits Bayern Munich tomorrow night for a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash that is befitting a final; or at least a semifinal.

Inter, who are tied for seventh on the list of most Champions League titles (3), went to the final in 2023. Bayern, who are tied for third place on the list of most UCL titles won, most recently took the crown in 2020.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Inter Milan at Bayern Munich

Kickoff: Tue. April 8, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Preview Material for Both Teams: Starting Lineup Predictions Team News

Google’s Result Probability: Inter Milan 25% Draw 27% Bayern Munich 48%

So this is a matchup with a lot of history and cachet. We expect that Tuesday night will not disappoint- it will be another chapter in a glorious book of riveting European football.

Let’s get to the first team predictions.

Starting Lineup Predictions

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer; Francesco Acerbi, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Hakan Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Kim Min-Jae, Eric Dier, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Palhinha, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Harry Kane

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

