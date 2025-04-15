Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Starting Lineup Predictions

In looking at the potential starting lineups, for when Inter Milan hosts Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, it’s interesting to see two former members of Manchester United in Inter’s team. And it’s two guys who left United (Matteo Darmian and Henrikh Mkhitaryan) a long time ago, because it was deemed there was no place for them at Old Trafford.

But here they are, after jumping teams a couple more times, starting for the side that tops Serie A, and looks like they’re about to reach the UCL semifinals.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich

Aggregate: Inter leads 2-1

Kickoff: Wed. April 16, 8pm, San Siro, Milan, Italy

Preview Material for Both Teams: Starting Lineup Predictions Team News

Google’s 90 Min Result Probability: Inter Milan 36% Extra Time 26% Bayern Munich 38%

Why bring this up now? Well, because of the Andre Onana getting dropped situation.

He’s been such an utter flop since United bought him from Inter in the summer of 2023 that one has to wonder if there is even a place for him there anymore.

I mean, have you seen how bad United are this season? And what a total mess their roster is?

Onana is just the latest example of transfers gone horribly awry, and one has to wonder if he’ll regain his form someday somewhere else.

Just like Darmian and Mkhitaryan did.

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer; Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian; Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Barellla, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Bayern Munich

Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Kim Min-Jae, Eric Dier, Raphael Guerreiro; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Harry Kane

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories