Alphonso Davies is one of the best Canadian footballers alive, if not the best. However, he may not feature for Bayern Munich in their crucial crunch clash at Celtic on Wednesday night. He’s been battling a hamstring injury that is said to be minor in nature.

However, there are reports indicating that Alphonso Davies has been training outside on the pitch, so maybe he can in contention to make the matchday squad then.

UEFA Champions League Playoff Round FYIs

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 12, 8pm, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Google Result Probability Bayern Munich 71% Draw 16% Celtic 13%

Team News for Both Sides

We’ll also have to keep an eye on Serge Gnabry, who like Alphonso Davies, is touch-and-go for this one. He’s battling G.I. issues, and you just never know with those kinds of things.

Meanwhile summer signing Hiroki Ito is still struggling for match fitness, as he looks to make his competitive debut with the Bavarian giants.

Elsewhere Joao Palhinha missed out on the Friday clash with Werder Bremen due to the flu.

He is a doubt for the midweek clash here.

Shifting gears to Celtic, they only have one substantial injury absentee in James Forrest (foot).

However, Dazien Maeda saw red card in the most recent match of continental competition (first phase against Young Boys), so he is suspended for this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories