It’s no secret that the FIFA Club World Cup has been dominated by European sides throughout most of its history. Brazil is the only country outside of Europe to have ever produced a CWC winner, and that was 13 years ago. Maybe Flamengo could end this drought? In group stage, they were the most impressive non-European team. Bayern Munich will have to be on point here, in order to get past them and through to the round of 8.

FC Bayern Munich vs Flamengo

Format: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16

Kickoff: Sun June 29, 3pm EST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL, USA

Fun Fact: This is the first ever meeting in a FIFA competition between these two sides.

FC Bayern have also never faced a Brazilian side in a FIFA competition while this will be Flamengo’s first clash against a German side in this format.

Team News

No changes here, Kim Min-jae remains the only injury absentee for Bayern Munich, Nicolas de la Cruz for Flamengo.

Starting Lineup Predictions

FC Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Raphael Guerreiro; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala; Harry Kane

Flamengo

Agustin Rossi; Gullermo Varela, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Alex Sandro; Erick Pulgar, Jorginho; Michael Delgado, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Luiz Araujo; Juninho

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

