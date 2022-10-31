Bayern Munich and Inter Milan face each other in what is essentially a dead rubber in the last round of Champions League fixtures. What initially seemed a tough group that included Barcelona and these two Euro heavyweights was plain sailing for both the German and Italian side. Inter will finish second in this group. Bayern will top Group C and victory here will see them do it without dropping a point.

FC Hollywood comes into this game off the back of an impressive victory over Mainz that saw them briefly usurp Union Berlin at the top of the Bundesliga standings. The match finished 6-2. As if to highlight their goal-scoring threat, they had six different goal-scorers.

Last season’s Serie A runners-up, Inter Milan comes into this match on a four-match winning streak in the Italian top flight. Their latest victory was a comfortable 3-0 win over Sampdoria. Nicolo Barella highlighted that match, scoring for the third match in a row. He is the first Inter player to achieve this feat since the 1994/95 season.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 1, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Allianz Arena

Competition: UCL Group C, Matchday 6 of 6

Bayern Munich Starting XI Predictions: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

UCL Group Standings: Bayern: 1st, 15pts Inter 2nd, 10pts

Team News

Bayern’s impressive recent form is made even more stirring when you consider the caliber of players that are injured at the moment. Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller will all be unavailable for selection for this match. We do not expect all of those players back prior to the World Cup. Leroy Sane, however, is due back this weekend.

Matthijs de Ligt is on that list too. The Dutch center back picked up a knock during the 6-2 romp over Mainz.

Stuey’s Two Cents

This type of clash is what the Champions League is all about. The reigning German champions taking on the side that was runner-up in Serie A by just two points last season. There is quality all over the pitch. Despite it effectively being a dead rubber – we think this will be a good watch.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories