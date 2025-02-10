Bayern Munich at Celtic Starting XI Predictions

Celtic endured some drama before advancing to the next phase of the UEFA Champions League, but here they are, set to tussle with German giants Bayern Munich. This might be the best game on the continental competition docket for Wednesday night, as manager Brendan Rodgers seems to have found his home now.

The Northern Irishman has Celtic dominating domestically, while simultaneously poised to also make some noise in the UCL.

UEFA Champions League Playoff Round FYIs

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 12, 8pm, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Google Result Probability: Bayern Munich 71% Draw 16% Celtic 13%

His counterpart for this match, Vincent Kompany, has dealt with some ups and downs during his first year on the job, as he replaced the much traveled and also quite accomplished Thomas Tuchel.

Starting XI Predictions

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Eric Dier, Kim Min-Jae, Josep Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Harry Kane

Kasper Schmeichel; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Jeff Schlupp; Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo, Reo Hatate; Jota, Adam Idah, Nicolas Gerrit Kuhn

