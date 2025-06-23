Bayern Munich are one of four teams in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup field that took all six points possible from their first two group stage clashes. No one did it with as much authority as FC Bayern though, who currently have a tournament best +11 goal differential. Although maybe by the time you read this, Manchester City will he earned their way into this group. Benfica will no doubt have their hands full here, in a match that will likely determine the winners of Group C.

FC Bayern Munich vs Benfica

Format: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group C Matchday 3 of 3

FC Bayern Preview Material: Tournament in General Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Kickoff: Tue June 24, 3pm EST, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC, USA

CWC Group Standings, Form: Bayern Munich 1st, 6 pts, WW Benfica 2nd, 4 pts, DW

Benfica and Bayern will battle in Charlotte, NC, a place that is…about as uninteresting and unexciting as possible. You can’t say the same about this match though, we expect it to be a riveting one.

FC Bayern Munich Starting Lineup Prediction vs Benfica

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Raphael Guerreiro; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Harry Kane

