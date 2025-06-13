Auckland City vs Bayern Munich is a classic David vs Goliath matchup. At least when you look at the overall big picture. While Auckland are massive underdogs here to the Bavarian behemoths, they are also the biggest fish, by far, in their own pond.

They were only founded in 2004, but they have 10 New Zealand top flight titles, and 13 Oceania Champions League crowns.

FC Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun June 15, 12pm EST, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping C Group Stage Game

FC Bayern Preview Material: Overall Tournament Preview Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

How They Qualified: Best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

Watch: stream for free on DAZN. Seriously.

They are the Sir Alex Ferguson era Manchester United of Down Under. You got to love their club crest too- it incorporates both both the city’s primary symbol, the Sky Tower (the second tallest free-standing structure in the Southern Hemisphere) and imagery of their proud maritime history.

But enough on that, now it’s time for the Bayern Munich lineup projection.

We considered Josip Stanisic, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Serge Gnabry for a first team assignment here, but ultimately went in another direction.

Also Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano will both play here, but not from the opening kick.

FC Bayern Starting Lineup Prediction vs Auckland City

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, Kim Min-jae, Raphael Guerreiro; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Harry Kane

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories