Bayern Munich is considered among the very short list of favorites to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Having just won the Bundesliga by a very wide margin, it is understandable why expectations for the German top flight’s traditional power are so high in this tournament.

Bayern Munich Club World Cup FYIs

How They Qualified: Best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

Group C Matches:

June 15, 12pm EST, Auckland City, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

June 20, 9pm EST, Boca Juniors, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

June 24, 3pm EST, Benfica, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Watch: stream for free on DAZN. Seriously, a sporting event that can be streamed online FOR FREE.

I don’t believe it either.

Bayern Munich CWC Player to Watch: Kingsley Coman

The French winger reportedly wants out, and the club are said to be okay with letting him go. Will this happen mid-tournament? Or will Coman get his move beforehand? Supposedly, the Saudi Arabia Pro League is at top of his list. However, Liverpool are also said to be interested while FC Barcelona have been linked as well.

Bayern Munich CWC Storyline: Getting Healthy Again

It is reasonable to expect that both Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano will return to full match fitness and feature at some point here. Getting both of these very long-term injury absentees back will be a nice boost to the Bavarian giants.

