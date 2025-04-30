Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach preview, team news, tickets, and prediction

Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach are set to meet for the second time in the German top flight this season in what should be an inconsequential match by the time it is played on match day 33.

As of the time of writing, Bayern Munich are currently top of the log with 75 points from 31 games, while Mönchengladbach are ranked 9th on the standings with 44 points from the same number of games.

Bayern Munich’s season was expected to be better than last term after they finished the season trophyless, and it has gone according to plan on the home front. The Bavarians lost the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen and the DFB Pokal, while eventual winners Real Madrid sent them out in the UEFA Champions League.

Under Vincent Kompany, they have been consistent and finished 2024 on a strong note. However, they have suffered some disappointing results in the UCL and DFB Pokal. So they have to make do with just the league title this term.

The Bavarians started the season with a 4-0 win over Ulm in the DFB Pokal. In the Bundesliga, the Bavarians won their opening four games against Wolfsburg, Freiburg, Kiel, and Werder Bremen before a 1-1 draw with defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at home.

Bayern Munich maintained their strong run in the competition and have so far racked up 23 wins, six draws, and just two defeats with three games to go. They have remained the team to beat, and they would certainly have been crowned champions before this fixture against Mönchengladbach is played.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Bayern Munich thumped Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 before a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa. A 4-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona then followed before a hard-fought 1-0 win over Benfica got them back on track. And they also defeated PSG by the same scoreline as some of the fine results in Europe under Kompany. Bayern took part in the knockout playoffs, where they struggled to beat Celtic on aggregate.

In the following round, they faced Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, and they won the tie 5-0 on aggregate to set up a clash with Inter Milan in the Quarter-finals. However, they lost out narrowly 4-3 on aggregate. Another season on the continent did not go according to plan, but the board will most likely be pleased with their progress following the poor start in the early stages of the season.

Meanwhile, Borussia Mönchengladbach, who were one of the teams in the top 6 back in January, have fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks. The side has been churning out mixed results following a preseason period where they won seven games in a row. The 2024/25 season started in the DFB Pokal, where they defeated Aue, but their Bundesliga journey started on a losing note at the hands of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Die Fohlen picked up their first win of the season in the 2-0 win over Bochum. Consistency was far from them as they fell to consecutive defeats in the next two matches against Stuttgart and Frankfurt. Tomas Cvancara scored the only goal on match day 5 to help Gladbach beat Union Berlin at home.

A 2-1 defeat at the hands of Augsburg meant Die Fohlen started October on a losing note before they beat Heidenheim 3-2 in the following game. The side was dumped out of the DFB Pokal by Frankfurt. However, November was a month of bliss as they found the needed consistency.

Die Fohlen defeated Bremen 4-1 before a goalless draw with RB Leipzig and then a 2-0 win over St. Pauli after the November international break. As of the time of writing, they are on a losing streak of three games, and it seems they are out of contention for any of the European slots.

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach’s head-to-head record shows that in the previous 50 meetings, Bayern Munich has won 21 times, Borussia Mönchengladbach has won 14 times, and 15 ended in a draw.

Match tickets

The epic match at Allianz Arena in Munich will kick off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, May 10th, 2025.

The magnificent 75,024-capacity stadium will host this league clash between the Bavarians and their visitors.

Getting Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach tickets could take a lot of work, given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club’s channels.

Team news

Line-ups

The season is almost over, but Bayern Munich, who will be taking part in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, have several first-team members nursing one injury or the other. Alphonso Davies is not expected back until December, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, and Raphael Guerreiro are out until May. Meanwhile, Kim Min-Jae is out until mid-July. Manager Vincent Kompany is expected to make changes to his squad for this game and the subsequent ones due to the number of injuries.

Bayern Munich XI: Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Sacha Boey, Eric Dier, Josip Stanisic; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane.

The visitors also have several players out injured. Moritz Nicolas has been ruled out for the season, Nathan N’Goumou is also ruled out until June, as well as Nico Elvedi. Others in the treatment room include Niklas Swider, Yvandros Borges, and Philipp Sander. However, they should still have a decent team to put forward for this trip to Munich.

Monchengladbach XI: Jonas Omlin; Joe Scally, Fabio Chiarodia, Ko Itakura, Lukas Ullrich; Julian Weigl, Rocco Reitz; Robin Hack, Alassane Plea, Tomas Cvancara; Tim Kleindienst.

Prediction

Bayern Munich have won the past three meetings between the two teams and are currently in a superior form. It means Vincent Kompany’s men are favoured to take another win here and increase their lead in the head-to-head. By the way, getting Bayern Munich tickets is quite important because it is the coronation game for the champions in waiting.

On the other hand, Borussia Mönchengladbach have their work cut out due to the absence of some key players for this trip to Munich. Despite their current form of three defeats in a row, they have only lost once in their past four visits to Bayern Munich, and that should offer some hope.

However, Bayern Munich should comfortably win here and finish the season on a high in front of their home support.

Bayern Munich 3-0 Monchengladbach

