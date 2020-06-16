Battles Galore as Big European Football Leagues Return

Football fans are in for a summer treat, with four of Europe’s top five leagues set to complete their respective 2019/20 seasons before the end of July. The Bundesliga and La Liga are already back underway, while the Premier League and Serie A are poised to follow suit later this month.
With plenty still to play for in each competition, we take a closer look at some of the best upcoming European football fixtures to watch over the coming weeks.
Liverpool homing in on Premier League title
The Reds need just two wins to guarantee top spot and will fancy their chances of completing the job against Everton (A) and Crystal Palace (H).
The Reds need just two wins to guarantee top spot and will fancy their chances of completing the job against Everton (A) and Crystal Palace (H).
If Liverpool happen to slip-up in either of those games it sets up the intriguing possibility of them winning the title when they face Manchester City on July 2.
Regardless of whether the trophy is on the line, the game will attract a huge worldwide audience who will be eager to see two of Europe’s finest teams go head-to-head.
La Liga giants set for an epic battle
With just two points separating Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga, the title race in Spain’s top flight is likely to go down to the wire.
Barca's visit to Sevilla on June 19 will be a key fixture, while Madrid's home match against Valencia is also important.
Madrid must also travel to face Real Sociedad on June 21 and that game will not be easy with the Basque-based club chasing a Champions League spot.
However, Barca’s home match against Atletico Madrid at the start of July may end up being the pivotal fixture in the title race and is undoubtedly one not to be missed.
All to play for in Serie A
Things are even closer in Serie A, with reigning champions Juventus currently just one point ahead of Lazio with 12 games to play.
Both teams face difficult matches on the road on their return, with Juve heading to Bologna while Lazio must visit Atalanta.
With Inter Milan waiting in the wings in third place, neither of the top two can afford to drop points when the fixtures resume.
With Inter Milan waiting in the wings in third place, neither of the top two can afford to drop points when the fixtures resume.
Bayern first, the rest nowhere
The Bundesliga title race was shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent years, but Bayern Munich’s victory over Borussia Dortmund effectively sucked the life out of the contest.
Bayern are now well on course to clinch their eighth successive title, leaving four clubs battling for three Champions League qualification spots.
Dortmund’s trip to face RB Leipzig on June 20 is likely to have a major bearing on who finishes in the top four and will be well worth watching.
Lucien Favre’s side are favourites to finish runners-up behind Bayern, but a defeat in Leipzig would change the complexion of the race for second.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
