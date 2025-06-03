Atletico Madrid 2025 Club World Cup Preview, Schedule, Storylines

Atletico Madrid might just be your dark horse candidate to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Los Rojiblancos have a talented squad of season veterans that could really make some noise in this tournament, and go on a deep run. If you’re not picking Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich to win the CWC, then Atletico should be your pick.

Of course, their group draw and schedule is pretty tough. The tournament folks did no favors for them in that regard.

Atletico Madrid Club World Cup FYIs

How They Qualified: Sixth-best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

Group B Matches:

June 15, 3pm EST, PSG, Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

June 19, 3pm EST, Seattle Sounders, Lumen Stadium, Seattle, WA

June 23, 3pm EST, Botafogo, Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Watch: stream for free on DAZN. Seriously, a sporting event that can be streamed online FOR FREE.

I don’t believe it either.

Atletico Madrid FIFA Club World Cup Player to Watch: Antoine Griezmann

Earlier today, the club announced a new contract extension for the 34-year-old Frenchman, one that keeps him at the club until June 2027. The newly minted attacking midfielder is the top scorer in Atlético’s history, with 197 goals scored, and he will continue on in his leadership role at the club.

If they are going to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament here, Griezmann will have been a major reason why. Just hours after the Griezmann news went official, the club also announced a contract extension for Koke.

This is all having a “one last ride” kind of vibe.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Previews

Manchester City Atletico Madrid Paris Saint-Germain Bayern Munich Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund Inter Miami Chelsea FC

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories