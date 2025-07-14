Aston Villa has had a very disappointing summer transfer window thus far. They have only one signing thus far, Zepiqueno Redmond, and that was on a free. After the breakthrough season that saw them finish 4th in 2023-24, the Villans slipped back to 6th last season. In order to try and get back to where they were, they need to beef up the squad. In fact, just to try and keep up, they need to improve the squad. So AVFC needs to get moving, and now, in the transfer market. The preseason is already here as a trip to Walsall beckons on Wednesday.

It’s the Villans’ first preseason friendly, and it’s one of the more earlier exhibition fixtures on the schedule.

Aston Villa vs Walsall FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday July 16, 2025, at 7:30pm UK at Walsall Stadium, Walsall, UK

Competition: Preseason Friendly

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

We went with a 4-3-3, or maybe a 4-3-2-1 formation for our lineup projection that mixes youth and senior team players.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Walsall

Joe Gauci; Andres Garcia, Tyrone Mings, Lamarde Bogarde, Travis Patterson; Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey; Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers; Zepiqueno Redmond

