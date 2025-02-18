Will Marcus Rashford rediscover himself at Aston Villa? Is this the change of environment that he needed to get his career back on track? Will the former long-time Manchester United man start for Villa against Liverpool FC, the arch-rivals of his ex-club?

Pairing Rashford with Ollie Watkins in attack makes for an intriguing final third.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 19 7:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 1st, 60 pts, WWWDW Aston Villa 9th, 38 pts, WDDLD

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 52% Draw 24% Aston Villa 24%

Or at least it’s an enthralling attacking third, if you’re really into Three Lions football. So with that all in mind, let’s take a look at the other nine players who could receive first team assignments with Rashford and Watkins.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Emiliano Martinez; Andres Garcia, Axel Disasi, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Youri Tielemans; Morgan Rogers, Jacob Ramsey, Marcus Rashford; Ollie Watkins

