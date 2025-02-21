Ahead of the home clash versus Chelsea FC, Aston Villa fans have to be asking themselves- “when are they going to get to the fireworks factory?” You may or may not know that reference from The Simpsons: when Milhouse van Houten was angry about the Itchy and Scratchy episode that he was watching, in which the plot consisted of, you guessed it, delays in the animals getting to the fireworks factory.

Chelsea FC at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 22, 5:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Chelsea FC: Starting XI Prediction and Team News

PL Position, Form: Chelsea FC 6th, 43 pts, DWLWL Aston Villa -9th, 19 pts, DDLDD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 38% Draw 26% Aston Villa 36%

But it’s a perfect catch-phrase for anything in life where you expect excitement, but it never comes.

Aston Villa were considered one of the biggest winners of the January transfer window. They were very ambitious in their transfer spending during the winter window, but the results have not come as of yet.

They’ve actually fallen down, instead of climbing up, the table.

In terms of looking at the starting lineup prediction, one name you definitely will not see is Axel Disasi, as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Emiliano Martinez; Andres Garcia, Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Youri Tielemans; Morgan Rogers, Jacob Ramsey, Marcus Rashford; Ollie Watkins

