Aston Villa revamped and revitalized their side this January transfer window, and we’re seeing the new guys continue to play increased roles. When this Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town rolls around, you’ll see plenty of the new winter window signees in the starting lineup.

No doubt manager Unai Emery will pick at least three or four of them in his first team against the Tractor Boys.

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: 5:30pm, Sat. Feb 15, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Ipswich Town 13% Aston Villa 68% Draw 19%

PL Standing, Form: Ipswich Town 19th, 16 pts DLLLL Aston Villa 8th, 37 pts, WWDDL

So how is he going out to fill out the team sheet?

We’re guessing that it could look something like this.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Ipswich Town

Emiliano Martinez; Andres Garcia, Axel Disasi, Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Youri Tielemans; Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers, Jacob Ramsey, Donyell Malen

Score Prediction: Aston Villa 4, Ipswich Town 1

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

