What a nice win for Aston Villa yesterday, as they claimed a home victory over big money Chelsea. It was a good way start what will be a very busy stretch as we head towards another boring international break. A trip to Crystal Palace, for a Premier League, is up next and that kicks off on Tuesday night.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Feb. 25, 7:30pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Crystal Palace FC 13th, 33 pts, WLWLW Aston Villa 8th, 42 pts, DDLDW

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 38% Draw 28% Aston Villa 34%

Then it’s a home clash versus Welsh side Cardiff City in the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend. Which then preludes a trip to Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

So three matches, in three different competitions, in a single week. Unai Emery will have to make sure to manage minutes and rotate the squad, in order to keep from overcooking anybody.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Emiliano Martinez; Andres Garcia, Axel Disasi, Ian Maatsen, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Youri Tielemans; Donyell Malen, Jacob Ramsey, Marcus Rashford; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories