Just two injury concerns for Aston Villa as they prep for this weekend’s FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Preston North End. Midfielder Ross Barkley (calf) and Ollie Watkins (knee) will both need to pass late fitness tests in order to make the matchday squad at Deepdale.

Obviously Watkins is the far more important of the two, and that’s good news for manager Unai Emery, as he is thought to be the one who is closer to full match fitness.

Aston Villa at Preston North End

Kickoff: Sun. March 30, Deepdale, Preston, UK

Preston North End Team News

So given that we don’t really have anything else to cover with the Villans, we’ll just move on to Preston. Ali McCann (calf) is sidelined for this match, which is one of the biggest in their recent history.

Meanwhile Brad Potts (hamstring) and Milutin Osmajic (unspecified/undisclosed) face late fitness tests in order to be available for selection here.

