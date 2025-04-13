Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup Predictions

Aston Villa head home with a lot of work to do. They’re down 3-1 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain, one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season. And this PSG side is talented and deep, per usual, as this is one of the richest and most powerful clubs in the world.

Unai Emery will need to go all guns blazing, strongest team possible here for this one.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa

Aggregate: PSG leads 3-1

Preview Content for Both Sides: Starting Lineup Predictions Team News

Kickoff: Tue. April 15, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

90 Min Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 45% Draw 25% Aston Villa 30%

And even that doesn’t guarantee anything, given what they’re up against here. Yes, by midweek do not be surprised if the last team left carrying the flag for England in the UCL is Arsenal. Anything different would require two major upsets occurring.,

PSG (4-3-3)

Gigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marguinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, João Neves; Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Emiliano Martínez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana; Morgan Rogers, John McGinn, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories