Aston Villa Team News, Starting Lineup Prediction at Southampton

Aston Villa have roared back in to the top four race and up next is a very easy chance to obtain three more points. Southampton FC are already relegated, and on to a managerial search. Their return to the top flight went about as disastrously as possible, as they have just 10 points, total, on the season.

You honestly have to consider them among the worst ever sides to compete in the Premier League. Saints are just straight up laughably bad.

Aston Villa at Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 4, 5:45pm, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, UK

Result Probability via Google: Aston Villa 62% Draw 21% Southampton 17%

Premier League Form, Standings: Aston Villa WLWWW, 7th, 51 pts Southampton LLLDL, 20th, 10 pts

Aston Villa Team News at Southampton FC

Nothing new here at all, following the loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The Villans emerged unscathed, and the only concerns here, remain, Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey. So expect some squad rotation here, from the team that lost at Paris Saint-Germain.

Unai Emery will flip/swap some of the starters here.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara; Morgan Rogers, Amadou Onana, Marco Asensio; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories