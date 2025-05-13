Marcus Rashford remains out for Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen whether or not be can feature again before his loan deal with the club reaches conclusion. However, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has two additional/new availability concerns as the Friday night clash with Tottenham Hotspur approaches: Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey.

We’ll start with Tielemans, the former Leicester City man who is a midfield maestro in every sense of the word.

Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. May 16, 7:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 70% Draw 17% Aston Villa 13%

Premier League Standing: Tottenham 17th, 38 pts, LLLDL Aston Villa 6th, 63 pts, WWLWW

Aston Villa Team News

He has an unspecified issue that leaves him a doubt for this weekend

“He’s injured and he’s not available for tomorrow,” Emery said on Friday. “It’s a small injury, and we will test him again next week. He’s not available for tomorrow.”

As for Ramsey, he’s fit and all, but he’s suspended, due to his two yellow cards, which equals one red card sending off in the 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

We won’t see him again until Championship Sunday.

