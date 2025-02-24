Aston Villa have a new fitness concern after Morgan Rogers suffered a contact injury in the win over Chelsea yesterday. He had to be subbed off in the 78′ after a tackle from Christopher Nkunku.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see, once he’s further evaluated, to assess his status for Tuesday night.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Feb. 25, 7:30pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Crystal Palace FC 13th, 33 pts, WLWLW Aston Villa 8th, 42 pts, DDLDW

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 38% Draw 28% Aston Villa 34%

Aston Villa Team News

“He is playing a lot of minutes because physically he can do it,” Villa manager Unai Emery said yesterday.

“But today, he had a kick and was asking me to replace him. Hopefully, it’s not for a long time. Hopefully, he can play on Tuesday at Palace.”

Put him in the doubt/must face a late fitness test category. Emery also gave the following update, Friday, on the following three players:

“Pau Torres, Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara are approximately two to three weeks away.”

So we could all the members of this triad back in action before the international break. Other than what was covered here- there are no new injury/fitness/availability updates.

