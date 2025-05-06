Marcus Rashford may or may not return for Aston Villa before this season, and with it his loan spell, reaches conclusion. The Manchester United forward suffered a hamstring injury, and now faces a race against the clock to recover ahead of England’s World Cup qualify matches in June.

‘For tomorrow, he’s not available,” Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said on Friday, the last time that he spoke publicly on the Rashford situation.

Aston Villa at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick-off time: 5:30PM GMT, Saturday May 10, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Form Guide Premier League: Aston Villa WWWLW AFC Bournemouth DWDDW

Premier League Position: Aston Villa 60 pts, 7th AFC Bournemouth 8th, 53 pts

Rashford the Only AVFC Fitness Concern

“He’s working on his comeback as soon as possible, but there are still weeks to be available. Hopefully, he will play with us in one or two matches.”

According to reports, Rashford flew out to Dubai in late April so that he could take part in a specialized recovery program in the warm weather training environment of the Middle East. Once he gets back to full fitness, then another question looms- what club will he play for next?

Will Villa exercise his buy option? Having become persona non grata at Manchester United, he’s obviously not headed back there. He fell way down the pecking order at United, and found himself struggling for playing time. But at Villa Park, Rashford has successfully salvaged his career.

There will be potential suitors aplenty. Villa have not other injury/fitness concerns at this time.

