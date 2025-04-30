Aston Villa Team News vs Fulham: Marcus Rashford Injury Update

It still seems very strange, even though the January transfer window ended months ago, to think of Marcus Rashford as an Aston Villa player. It just doesn’t sound right, but hey it is what it is. It doesn’t sound like Rashford is going to available though, for Villa’s run-in, due to a hamstring injury.

While Ollie Watkins will obviously lead the line in the meantime, this is still a massive loss for the stretch run, and a blow to their pursuit of UEFA Champions League qualification.

Aston Villa vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off time: 12:30PM GMT, Saturday May 3, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Form Guide Premier League: Aston Villa WWWWL Fulham FC LWLLW

Premier League Position: Aston Villa 57 pts, 7th Fulham FC 8th, 51 pts

AVFC Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Aston Villa Team News vs Fulham

“He is injured,” Villa manager Unai Emery said this past weekend. “He got injured this week, and yesterday, we did a test. It is his hamstring. We are going to test him each match to see how he is progressing. Probably some weeks that he cannot be available.”

Other than that, Villa have a fully fit squad, so at least there is some good news there.

Rashford is the only fitness concern.

