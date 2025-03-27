For Aston Villa FC, this season has been a bit of a mixed bag. In the FA Cup, they’re reached the quarterfinals, where they have the benefit of the easiest draw of this round in Preston North End.

Taking on a middle of the Championship table side, hence a lower tier team, sets them up for success this weekend.

FA Cup Quarterfinals FYIs

Aston Villa at Preston North End

Kickoff: Sun. March 30, Deepdale, Preston, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting Lineup Predictions Team News

Aston Villa Injury Report: go here

Previews of the other Sun. FA Cup Qterfinal (Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth) Lineup Predicts Team News

A berth in the FA Cup semifinals seems imminent for the Villans. And in the UEFA Champions League they’re looking real good as well. All signs point to Unai Emery’s men continuing their deep run in Europe.

In the league though, that’s a very different story. Despite a very ambitious January transfer window, they’re still languishing mid-table, and now see their chances of securing football for next season diminishing.

Starting Lineup Predictions

Preston North End

Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Porteous, Lindsay, Gibson, Meghoma; Ledson, Whiteman, Evans; Keane, Brady.

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins

