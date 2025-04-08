Aston Villa at Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup Predictions

Aston Villa heads to Paris Saint-Germain for a UEFA Champions League clash that features two sides who are nearly fully fit. So everyone can really put their best foot forward here. There is little to no team news to discuss here.

“Leon (Bailey), hopefully, can be available for Paris,” Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said of his midfielder who is battling an unspecified issue.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: Wed. April 9, 8pm, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

90 Min Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 69% Draw 18% Aston Villa 13%

Bailey is a doubt while Ross Barkley (knee) is back in training, with the rest of the team and thus, closing in on a return. Shifting gears to PSG, Kang-In Lee could miss out here due to a sprained ankle.

And just like that, we’re done with the injury/fitness news for this game.

On to the lineup predictions now.

Starting Lineup Predictions

Aston Villa

Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Youri Tielemans; Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford; Ollie Watkins

Paris Saint-Germain

Gigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Beraldo, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, Vitinha; Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

