Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal legend nicknamed “The Prince of Darkness,” passed away this morning at the age of 76. His death came just 17 days after he performed his farewell concert at Villa Park, home of Aston Villa FC, the team Osbourne supported his whole life.

Ozzy was born in the Birmingham area (Marston Green to be specific), and he was back in his hometown when he passed on.

Thus the branding title for his final concert “Back to the Beginning,” worked on numerous levels. AVFC posted a touching tribute to Osbourne tonight, with an excerpt from that statement below

Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne, has passed away aged 76. Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from. Earlier this month, the Prince of Darkness headlined the unforgettable Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park, taking to the stage with his iconic band Black Sabbath for the final time.

All the original members of Black Sabbath reunited with Osbourne, and their set closed/headlined the show. Ozzy was seated in a throne for the entirety of his performance.

In his later years, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, which impaired his ability to walk.

The family did not indicate the cause of death in their statement. Ozzy Osbourne, a true hard rock legend, is synonymous with one of the songs that you’re most likely to hear at a sporting venue: “Crazy Train.”

Earlier this season, Villa supporters displayed a massive tifo of him during a home match.

Ozzy Osbourne will live on forever in the hearts and minds of heavy metal fans everywhere.

