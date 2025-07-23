Aston Villa Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Eintracht Frankfurt



The world lost a lyrical legend yesterday, as hard rock icon Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76. Ozzy was a lifelong Aston Villa supporter, and Birmingham area native, so this one hits the club card. Villa Park even hosted his final show, back on July 5. More on all that here. No doubt Aston Villa will pay homage to the heavy metal icon in their match. And that next match will be the first in their preseason tour of the United States, and it comes against Eintracht Frankfurt.

It will be staged at the Lynn Family Stadium, the home of Louisville City FC, a club residing in the USL Championship, which is the second tier of the American soccer/football pyramid.

Aston Villa vs Eintracht Frankfurt FYIs

Saturday July 26, 2022 12.30 PM.

Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky, USA

Aston Villa Preseason Tour of the USA

Sat. July 26, Eintracht Frankfurt, Louisville, KY

Wed July 30, St. Louis City SC, St. Louis, MO

Sat Aug 2, Nashville SC, Nashville, TN

Team News for Both Sides

Eintracht Frankfurt have two injury absentees, and they are both already longstanding: Kaua (cruciate ligament damage) and Jessic Ngankam (broken leg). The duo remain out for a few months yet.

There is not a lot of injury news to report for Aston Villa; okay there is actually none. Not since we last covered this topic. Thus we’ll just skip ahead to the starting lineup prediction.

Starting Lineup Prediction

Joe Gauci; Triston Rowe, Pau Torres, Yeimar Mosquera , Alex Moreno; Ross Barkley, Youri Tielemans, Lamarde Bogarde; Leon Bailey; Jacob Ramsey, Zepiqueno Redmond

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories