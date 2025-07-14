Aston Villa have only made one signing this summer, Dutch striker Zepiqueno Redmond, from Feyenoord on a free. Redmond, 19, is expected to assume a role this season similar to what Jhon Duran performed last term. Villa supporters will likely see Redmond in action, as a member of their favorite side, on Wednesday night when they travel to Walsall for a preseason friendly.

Elsewhere Villa have some flux at the goalkeeper position, at it will lead to their having to start their third choice shot-stopper in this exhibition match.

Aston Villa vs Walsall FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday July 16, 2025, at 7:30pm UK at Walsall Stadium, Walsall, UK

Competition: Preseason Friendly

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Aston Villa Team News

The No. 1, Emiliano Martinez, has been strongly linked with a move away (with Manchester United among those said to be keen), and thus, he’s very likely to not see action here. Meanwhile his potential replacement, Marco Bizot from Ligue 1 side Brest, has not arrived yet.

A deal for his acquisition is said to be close, but it hasn’t happened yet, and with last year’s No. 2, Robin Olsen, having left as a free agent this summer (moving to Malmo after his contract expired), well this how we get to the third string keeper, Joe Gauci, most likely receiving a starting assignment for this one.

