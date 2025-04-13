When Paris Saint-Germain visits Aston Villa, it’ll be a matchup of two sides with nearly fully fit squads. So therefore it stands to reason that this team news article will actually be quite short. PSG center back Marquinhos missed out on the first leg due to a suspension, but he’s eligible here.

Other than Marquinhos, there is not much to really cover on the Paris side.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa

Aggregate: PSG leads 3-1

Kickoff: Tue. April 15, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

90 Min Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 45% Draw 25% Aston Villa 30%

For the Villans, Jamaican international and attacking midfielder Leon Bailey is thought to be nearing full match fitness, but he’s in a position group where playing time is ultra-competitive.

Unai Emery has no shortage of talented wings, forwards and attacking midfielders to choose from. We’ll see if they can overcome that two goal deficit from the first leg.

The Villans certainly have their work cut out for them here; to say the least.

