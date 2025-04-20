Aston Villa head into Tuesday night’s crunch clash at Manchester City with a fully fit squad, so they’ll be raring to go here. The Villans have been operating with a fully fit squad for the past couple games, and that is certainly one of the reasons that they have been playing lights out football lately (at least in the Premier League).

Aston Villa at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, Tuesday, April 22, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Form Guide Premier League: Aston Villa WWWWW Manchester City DWDWW

Premier League Position: Aston Villa 57 pts, 6th Manchester City 4th, 58 pts

Team News: Aston Villa Manchester City

Starting Lineup Predictions: Aston Villa Manchester City

Result Probability: Aston Villa win 25% Draw 23% Man City win 52%

They’ve won their last five league fixtures, with a goal aggregate of 13-2 over that span.

Throw in the two FA Cup games that they played over that span, and it’s now seven straight domestic wins, with an scoring aggregate that now rises to 18-2.

With no team news to cover here, we’ll just skip right into the lineup prediction.

Starting Lineup Prediction at City

Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezra Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans; Morgan Rogers, John McGinn, Marcus Rashford; Ollie Watkins

