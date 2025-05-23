Aston Villa Starting Lineup Prediction at Man United

Aston Villa need to take care of business, and get some help, if they want to stay in the UEFA Champions League for another season. It helps that the team on the opposing sideline is a living punchline right now. Man United have hit a new nadir, and one wonders if the bottom can still drop out again.

This has got to be a surreal experience for Marcus Rashford, as he looks on while sitting on the opposing bench.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Man United vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: Sun. May 25, 4pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man United Aston Villa

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Aston Villa

Result Probability: Manchester United 21% Draw 22% Villa 57%

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Man United 16th, 39 pts, LDLLL Aston Villa 6th, 66 pts WLWWW

That said, the Villans can’t be complacent here. Yes, United are utterly terrible, through and through, but Unai Emery still needs to get his boys to bring their 100% top effort on Championship Sunday.

Aston Villa Starting Lineup Prediction at Manchester United

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana; Morgan Rogers, Marco Asensio, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

