Aston Villa vs Fulham- a seventh versus eighth place matchup never seemed so intense and meaningful. The top five finishers in the Premier League this season will get a Champions League berth for next year. But what happens with Europa and Conference League?

Manchester United or Tottenham could win the UEL this year, and get that UCL berth for next season.

Aston Villa vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off time: 12:30PM GMT, Saturday May 3, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Form Guide Premier League: Aston Villa WWWWL Fulham LWLLW

Premier League Position: Aston Villa 57 pts, 7th Fulham 8th, 51 pts

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

And you have Chelsea in line to win the UECL this season, and thus get into the UEL next year, should they not finish top 5, or top 7 to get there anyway, or…well, it’s confusing to say the least. It’s a total mess and we don’t have time to break it all down here.

Just know that both these sides are still in the mix for continental competition next season. But which UEFA tournament will they qualify for?

Aston Villa Starting Lineup Prediction vs Fulham

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezra Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans; Morgan Rogers, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories