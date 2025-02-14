Aston Villa Team News vs Ipswich Town: Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa

Just a couple of new Aston Villa team news updates for you, ahead of the visit from Ipswich Town. However, they are very substantial (to say the least) injury updates: Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa.

Ollie Watkins missed out on the weekend win over Spurs due to a groin injury, and here is the most recent update that Villa boss Unai Emery provided.

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: 3pm, Sat. Feb 15, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Ipswich Town 13% Aston Villa 68% Draw 19%

PL Standing, Form: Ipswich Town 19th, 16 pts DLLLL Aston Villa 8th, 37 pts, WWDDL

Aston Villa Team News

“Each day is important, how he is feeling, but for Sunday, I think he is not going to be available,” Emery said.

“Tomorrow, I think he is not going to train as well, because he will need more days to recover. Hopefully, for next week, he will be available.”

You can put him in the “doubt” category.

And then with Konsa, arguably the team’s best defender, he had to be subbed off with an apparent muscular injury in the FA Cup win over Tottenham.

Emery said only this, a few days ago: “For Konsa, hopefully it is not a big [muscle] injury…”

And then of course, you still have the regular standing injury absentees: Ross Barkley, Pau Torres, Matty Cash and Tyrone Mings.

So with that in mind, let’s just get to the lineup prediction, and we’ll do that in the next post.

