Aston Villa Team News vs Liverpool: Kamara, Bailey, Onana, Konsa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has a decently sized injury list as he prepares to host first place Liverpool FC on Wednesday night. Emery provided updates on Amadou Onana (hamstring/thigh) and Ezri Konsa (minor muscle injury) on Friday; Boubacar Kamara (unspecified) and Leon Bailey (a knock) on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 19 7:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 1st, 60 pts, WWWDW Aston Villa 9th, 38 pts, WDDLD

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 52% Draw 24% Aston Villa 24%

Villans Team News

Here’s what Emery had to say-

On Konsa: “his injury is not a big injury, and he is starting to work individually on the field. Hopefully, one week I think he will be available to play again.”

Meanwhile: “Onana still has work to do individually for the next weeks, but I don’t know if it is one, two or three. It is like that. The most important thing is to support him when he is injured and recover him as soon as possible.”

Regarding Bailey: “Leon had a small pain, and I think it is not a very important injury. Hopefully, he will be ready for the next matches.”

And then finally Kamara: “I don’t know now [how serious], but I think it is not a lot.”

Elsewhere Pau Torres, Ross Barkley and Matty Cash remain unavailable, meaning Emery could be without the services of up to 7 players for this one.

