Aston Villa Team News vs Chelsea FC: Leon Bailey, Ezri Konsa

Yesterday saw Aston Villa manager Unai Emery provide a couple of updates on the fitness of his players Ezri Konsa and Leon Bailey. Both were doubts for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, and neither one ended up making the matchday squad.

Now, for the next game, at home to Chelsea FC on Saturday, Bailey and Konsa will need to pass late fitness tests.

Aston Villa Team News

“Konsa as well is close to being with us,” said Emery, before then informing the media about Leon: “Bailey is close to being with us again. I don’t know tomorrow; he’s a doubt.”

Both players have unspecified knocks, so they should be fine. Ross Barkley could return for this match as well. Amadou Onana, however, is still about a week or so away.

And then after Onana, Boubacar Kamara and Pau Torres could be back in the mix right before the March international break.

