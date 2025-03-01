Aston Villa Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Club Brugge

Aston Villa took care of business on Friday night, in the first match of this weekend’s FA Cup ties. This weekend brought the 5th round, where Villa bested Cardiff City 2-0. The celebratory period is very short-lived though, as it’s already time to move on to another tournament, the UEFA Champions League. Aston Villa are up first in the next round of that competition as well, with a trip to Belgian side Club Brugge awaiting on Tuesday night. So with that in mind, let’s get to the match preview and the FYIs.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Leg 1 of 2, FYIs

Aston Villa at Club Brugge

Kickoff: Tue. March 4, 5:45pm, Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium

Result Probability via Google: Aston Villa 38% Draw 28% Club Brugge 34%

Aston Villa Team News at Club Brugge

Donyell Malen (unspecified illness) and Matty Cash (undisclosed issue) were regarded as in contention to make the matchday squad last night. However, neither of them did end up being included, and that casts some doubt on whether or not they’ll be fit to feature here.

Tyrone Mings (knee) is another player in this situation, as he’s 50/50 here. Finally, Pau Torres (ankle), Amadou Onana (thigh) and Ross Barkley (knee) are still looking at potentially returning from injury next weekend, but not here.

Starting XI Prediction at Club Brugge

Emiliano Martinez; Andres Garcia, Axel Disasi, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Youri Tielemans; Leon Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins

