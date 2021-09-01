2021 Aston Villa Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history.
It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year.
Aston Villa should be considered a big winner of this transfer window. It seems strange to say that when they’ve lost their captain and most influential player in the shape of Jack Grealish.
It was never going to be easy to replace the man who had become their talisman and became part of the furniture over his near 20-year stay, but the Villa recruitment team seems to have done a good job of it on paper.
The signing of Leon Bailey is a significant upgrade on Egyptian Trezeguet and Emiliano Buendia on the opposite wing is sure to turn heads after his stellar run in the Championship last year.
Don’t forget they beat out Arsenal to his signature. In Danny Ings they have secured an almost guaranteed 20 goals a season providing he stays fit.
Ashley Young, whilst he won’t start many games – will provide invaluable inexperience and mentorship to the youthful squad at Villa Park. Axel Tuanzebe is an exciting prospect and should get the game time he needs to develop, whilst also strengthening the Villains center of defense.
The recruitment squad also avoided stockpiling talent and have really cleaned up their squad this year focusing on quality rather than quantity.
Whilst the midfield may seem light on to the casual observer, those in the know at the club suggest there is a couple of youngsters knocking on the door of the first team that should get minutes this season
Dean Smith and his recruitment team should be delighted with the business they have managed to pull off this summer.
Despite losing club captain, talisman, and one of the most exciting English talents in the game right now their squad doesn’t seem to have weakened too much. I genuinely think that they will improve on their 11th place last season and breakthrough to the first page of the standings when season 21/22 is all said and done.
TRANSFER WINDOW IN A SENTENCE – ‘No one player is bigger than the club’
Aston Villa Ins
- Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United, loan)
- Emiliano Buendia (Norwich)
- Ashley Young (Inter Milan)
- Josh Feeney (Fleetwood Town)
- Finn Azaz (West Brom)
- Danny Ings (Aston Villa)
Aston Villa Outs
- Ahmed Elmohamady (released)
- Neil Taylor (released)
- Tom Heaton (Man Utd)
- Lewis Brunt (released)
- Brad Burton (released)
- Jack Clarke (released)
- Charlie Farr (released)
- Ben Guy (released)
- Callum Rowe (released)
- Harrison Sohna (released)
- Michael Tait (released)
- Jake Walker (released)
- Bjorn Engels (Royal Antwerp)
- Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami) Loan
- Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split) Loan
- Seb Revan (Grimsby) Loan
- Frederic Guilbert (Strasbourg) Loan
- Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) Loan
Aston Villa TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – B+
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – EMILIANO BUENDA
