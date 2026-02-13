The relegation of AS Saint-Étienne in the spring of 2025 served as a reminder that no monument of French football is eternally protected. Once again plunged into the reality of Ligue 2 after yet another up-and-down journey with the elite, the club approaches the 2025-2026 season with a new leadership duo: president Ivan Gazidis and Norwegian head coach Eirik Horneland.

The Chaudron remains one of the most electrifying stadiums in the country, and the first months of the campaign, spent near the top of the table, show that Les Verts refuse to settle into anonymity.

A Relegated but Ambitious Club in Ligue 2

From a sporting perspective, ASSE opted for continuity rather than a dramatic summer overhaul. Irvin Cardona and Maxime Bernauer, convincing during their loan spells, were signed permanently, as were Mahmoud Jaber, an Israeli champion with Maccabi Haifa, and Portuguese defender Chico Lamba.

Under the guidance of Eirik Horneland, an advocate of the attacking 4-3-3 system he previously implemented at Brann, Les Verts now boast a more prolific attack than during their relegation campaign and an overall positive record.

The ambition is clear: rather than rebuilding from scratch, the club wants to refine and accelerate an existing project, one built around youth, intensity, and bold attacking play.

A Youth Academy Reclaiming Its Role as the Backbone

If ASSE can reasonably rely on its young generation, it is because its academy remains among the highest-rated in France. In 2024, the French Football Federation ranked it the best academy in Ligue 2, level on points with the Girondins de Bordeaux, with a score of 3.475 stars — just behind benchmarks such as Rennes, Lyon, and Paris.

At L’Étrat, this excellence translates into a steady stream of professional contracts and a significant number of club-trained players featuring in professional squads, both in France and abroad. The academy is no longer just a symbol of past glory; it is once again becoming the structural backbone of the sporting project.

Six Talents Ready to Change the Face of the Team

The 2025-2026 summer preparation highlighted a generation ready to step up. Beres Owusu, a versatile defender who extended his contract until 2027 after a successful loan spell at Quevilly-Rouen, brings power and pace whether deployed out wide or centrally. Jules Mouton and Kevin Pedro embody a mobile defensive line capable of building play calmly under pressure.

In midfield, left-footed Luan Gadegbeku, a French U18 international, and creative force Nadir El Jamali offer complementary profiles in ball recovery, forward runs, and final passes. Ahead of them, the very young Paul Eymard, a dynamic box-to-box midfielder who already impressed with France’s U17 side, is viewed as a future cornerstone if the club manages to retain him.

This group represents more than rotation options. They symbolize a strategic shift: trusting youth not as a last resort, but as the main driving force behind promotion ambitions.

Djylian N’Guessan, the Already International Gem

Among these emerging faces, Djylian N’Guessan best illustrates ASSE’s new direction. Born in 2008 and trained in Saint-Étienne, the winger signed his first professional contract in 2024 before making his Ligue 1 debut in January 2025.

With France’s youth national team, he lit up the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Albania, finishing as the top scorer across the entire U17 European campaign (qualifiers and finals combined) and earning a place in the tournament’s official Team of the Tournament.

His first months in Ligue 2, at just 17 years old, confirm his immense potential: explosive one-on-one ability, incisive off-the-ball movement, and composure in the final third. For a club that still fondly remembers Dominique Rocheteau, seeing such talent blossom at home reignites the belief that a new chapter in the Green story can be written.

A Bold Tactical Project Under Horneland

Eirik Horneland’s arrival in winter 2024 ultimately ended in relegation, but the Norwegian coach has not abandoned his principles. From Haugesund to Brann, his teams have consistently prioritized intensity, coordinated pressing, and aggressive wing play.

At Saint-Étienne, he is applying the same philosophy with a rejuvenated squad, accepting that learning will sometimes involve defensive mistakes. The gamble is to turn Ligue 2 into a controlled laboratory, a competitive environment where young players can learn to handle the pressure of being promotion contenders.

Financial Stability, the Digital World, and the Future of Les Verts

Economically, the takeover by Kilmer Sports Ventures enabled the restructuring of part of the club’s debt, while reducing the wage bill to align it with second-division standards. Public reports describe a club still heavily indebted, but more stable and refocused on developing and showcasing its youth, continuing a model that has generated significant transfer income from academy graduates in recent years.

For ASSE, this reality highlights that modern football lives simultaneously in stadium noise, financial reports, and a constantly evolving digital ecosystem.

A Season That Could Redefine the Project

In 2025-2026, the destiny of Les Verts will depend as much on Eirik Horneland’s tactical decisions as on the young guard’s ability to turn promise into points. If Beres Owusu stabilizes the defense, if Gadegbeku and El Jamali assert their influence in midfield, and if Djylian N’Guessan confirms his status as a prodigy, AS Saint-Étienne can genuinely hope to place itself “back in the race.”

In a city where great footballing epics are still passed down from generation to generation, the next one might well carry the names of these new Greens.

